A Gettysburg man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Franklin Township, according to from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Gettysburg.
Samuel Ambrose, 24, died of multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the wreck in the 2000 block of Mummasburg Road near Hilltown Road, Adams County Coroner Pat Felix and PSP said.
The 1996 Lexus LS400 driven by Ambrose failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway, ran off the road, and crashed into a tree about two feet off the road around 5:27 a.m., according to police
“He was entrapped,” Felix said.
Ambrose, who was pronounced dead at 6:14 a.m., “passed away instantly” after hitting the tree, said Felix.
Ambrose was not wearing a seat belt and “was mechanically extricated from the vehicle,” according to state police.
Speed and the wet road conditions may have been factors in the crash, Felix said.
Felix ruled the manner of death as “accidental,” indicated no autopsy is being done, and there will be “standard toxicology.”
Arendtsville Fire Department and Cashtown Community Fire Department assisted on scene, according to PSP.
