The students of Bermudian Springs High School will rise with the sun today as school opens across the district. Upon arrival, they’ll be greeted by a Starry Night.
Members of the Bermudian Art Honor Society (BAHS) took time out of their day to decorate the sidewalks outside of the high school entrance, hoping to inspire their fellow classmates as they begin the 2019-20 school year.
“This is totally for fun,” Bermudian Springs senior Hailey Lamo said. “We want to show the school what our society loves to do.”
On the last day of school this past spring, the artistic group laid down some designs in the bus loading area and earned rave reviews, so Lamo and her classmates decided to double down to start the year.
On Monday, 10 students braved the hottest part of the afternoon to scratch out copies of famous paintings along the entryway. Kim Robinson, Bermudian Springs art teacher, admired the dedication of her students. With callused hands, they rubbed 40 to 50 pieces of chalk to dust while scribbling the designs, Pablo Picasso’s “Bouquet of Flowers,” Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Jack and the Pulpit, and of course, Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” It took seven members an hour to finish the centerpiece, Lamo said.
“It’s probably one of the most recognized pieces of art, which is why we made it our featured piece,” Lamo said of Van Gogh’s work. “When you recognize art, it makes you feel inspired.”
Their only concern was whether the night before school would remain starry.
“The scattered showers are supposed to go around us,” Robinson said.
Today’s chalk designs won’t be the last of the school year, Lamo said. She’s also looking forward to an annual visit to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Youth Art month, when the society challenges the student body to express themselves creatively in many forms. Art students are encouraged to visit the Adams County Arts Council and the Hanover Arts Guild, where student art is periodically displayed.
Lamo takes over as president of BAHS in her third year as a part of the organization. She’s most excited about the Adopt a Family project, in which she and her classmates scrounge together a list of donated household supplies and holiday presents for a family in need within their school district. It’s been a tradition for 25 years, Robinson said.
“That’s a way we best give back to our community and help give back during the holidays,” said Lamo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.