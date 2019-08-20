Gettysburg Print and Frame is filling the service void created by the closing of Staples in a way that is both practical and personal.
Three local business owners have come together to provide Gettysburg and the surrounding area with a variety of amenities ranging from industrial printing to glass cutting.
Gettysburg Print and Frame can handle projects from as small as an 8-by-11-inch piece of paper to products as large as window clings and business signs.
One of the three co-founders and chief executive officers of Gettysburg Print and Frame, Phil Letendre, stressed the importance of personal attention each of their projects receives.
Letendre also highlighted the adaptability of the business, such as Gettysburg Print and Frame will do all it can, including bringing in new equipment, to help bring customers’ ideas to fruition.
“Bring us your idea, and we’ll bring it to life” he said.
Letendre also mentioned the business’s low pricing, citing the lack of corporate overreach and in-house production.
The co-founders share a history in corporate work, with backgrounds in marketing and law. Together they have a diverse set of experiences in the business and corporate fields, experiences they believe will help them continue to find success.
Gettysburg Print and Frame can do all the things its name implies, including large- and small-scale printing, as well as framing. The new business can also create collages, cut glass, do plexings and provide numerous other customer services.
“We want the customer to walk out happy” Letendre said.
Perhaps it is this dedication to customer satisfaction that compelled the management team to bring the former print and frame managers from Staples onto the squad, enabling former Staples customers to maintain their relationships with these helpful and knowledgeable individuals.
Letendre has two children, ages 2 and 5 years old, lives in the Gettysburg Area School District, and now operates two businesses in the community. With the opening of this second business, he has renewed his commitment to the town, its people, and its success.
“This is home-base for us” Letendre explained when describing his affection for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg Print and Frame is interested in working with other small businesses. With affordable prices and an extensive list of services, the new print and frame store looks to fill any number of needs that may be required of a small business. Even within the management’s own businesses, they have quickly discovered the advantageous nature of having a printing shop that is willing to meet entrepreneurs on common ground.
The business recently erected its sign at 646 York St., Gettysburg. Gettysburg Print and Frame can also be found online at its website or Facebook page.
