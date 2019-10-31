Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.