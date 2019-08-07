Authorities are still searching for a Gettysburg juvenile accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a 5-year-old Sunday in Bonneauville Borough.
Octavian Perez, 16, faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault without consent of another, and two counts of strangulation, stemming from an encounter Sunday in Bonneauville, court records show.
“This was a cowardly act. We obviously have no tolerance for that, and he will be arrested,” said Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Troop H.
Perez “is being charged as an adult” due to the attempted homicide charge, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Perez had not been located, Frazer said.
“He could possibly be in Maryland, or he could have come back to Pennsylvania,” Frazer said. “He does have friends and family in both locations, so we are keeping an open mind and following up on leads on that.”
PSP has received tips online and by phone regarding Perez’s whereabouts, Frazer said.
State police were called to a Mount Pleasant Township residence around 2:01 a.m., where the victim’s father said his daughter had “petechial markings” as a result of Perez allegedly “smothering her with a pillow while demanding she touch his” private area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The 5-year-old told authorities she was asleep on Sunday when Perez is alleged to have exposed himself, requesting she touch him, the affidavit read. When the child refused “multiple times,” Perez is alleged to have touched her private area before becoming angry at her continual refusals to reciprocate, according to the affidavit.
The victim recounted that, “he then smothered her face with a pillow, and she could not breathe,” the affidavit indicated.
“She related she then went to ‘sleep,’ which is believed to be the time she became unconscious,” according to information in the affidavit.
When she woke up, the victim said, “she could not hear,” and “she had to crawl to the bathroom due to not being able to walk,” according to the affidavit.
Authorities said the victim “had visible injuries to her neck and had petechial markings on her shoulder area, face, and head,” the affidavit read.
A witness who was with Perez on Sunday went to state police on Monday around 2 p.m. saying they were driving to Maryland around 12 p.m., according to the affidavit.
“Perez appeared distraught and had advised he needed to ‘tell him something,’” and told the witness he thought he killed the 5-year-old victim, according to the affidavit. The witness was not identified in the charging documents.
Perez is alleged to have told the witness “he had choked the victim and believed he had killed her,” according to the affidavit.
The witness indicated Perez said he drank alcohol that night “and was filled with anger,” the affidavit indicated.
“The two words that I thought of whenever I was informed of this incident was anger and evil,” Frazer said. “Anger is what I felt whenever I heard about this incident, and I’m sure everyone else is feeling the same way, including readers or people watching the news or people involved in this case. This is a very unfortunate case. There is evil in this world, and a 5-year-old doesn’t know that kind of evil, but a 16-year-old does.”
The victim, who had “many injuries,” was treated at Gettysburg Hospital, according to Frazer.
“To hear the 5-year-old’s side is just heartbreaking, and it’s very unfortunate,” Frazer said.
Anyone with information about the incident or Perez’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111, police said.
Pennsylvania State Police’s original report indicated Perez was missing from Bonneauville and last seen on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.