Local leaders have stepped up to ensure Adams County students have meals throughout the two-week school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During a conference call Saturday, volunteers from organizations that already provide take-home meals to students for the weekend said they are prepared to deliver meals to students during the school shutdown. School districts have applied for permission to prepare meals.
Yeimi Gagliardi, health educator for WellSpan, said school is not only a place where children receive education but for many it is a guaranteed meal. She presented the percentages of students who qualify for free and reduced lunches:
- Bermudian Springs School District 36.9%
- Conewago Valley School District 42.8%
- Fairfield Area School District 20.5%
- Gettysburg School District 51.2%
- Gettysburg Montessori 29.8%
- Littlestown Area School District 29.4%
- Upper Adams School District 48.3%
Several local businesses have also stepped up to help.
Hollabaugh Brothers Fruit and Farm Market in Biglerville is offering a free breakfast and/or lunch for Upper Adams students for two weeks on weekdays. People must register by emailing info@hollabaughbros.com, calling 717-677-9494 or by messaging them on Facebook.
Becky Smith, State Farm, 321 Buford Ave, Gettysburg will be placing coolers of food in front of her office.
Apple Bin Grill and Bakery, 674 Arendtsville Road, is offering students free breakfast or lunch. People are asked to call 717-677-4141.
Emmett Patterson, owner of McDonald’s Restaurants throughout the county, said his stores will also be offering free breakfast and lunch to those in need.
Those wishing to make financial donations to the causes can send checks to the following addresses:
John’s Meals: Make check payable to AZUCC -P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303
Ruth’s Harvest: Make checks payable to Ruth’s Harvest Gettysburg P.O. Box 4771, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Ruth’s Harvest Littlestown, c/o St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King Street, Littlestown, PA 17340
Ruth's Harvest Fairfield, 13 E Main Street, Fairfield, PA 17320
