A Littlestown man died in a car crash Tuesday morning in Adams County.
State police at Gettysburg identified the man as Ryan A. Feeser, 33. Police said the 4:28 a.m. incident took place on Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township. Feeser was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado east on Hanover Road, which is east of the intersection with Storms Store Road, when he lost control and began spinning sideways, police said. The vehicle struck the right side of an embankment with its front end, overturned and struck a utility pole with its roof before rolling and hitting a wooden fence, ending up on a guide rail on the south side of the road. Feeser was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.