The Gettysburg Area School District Board of Education will vote on a proposal Monday that calls for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend school in-person two days a week.
According to the proposal submitted by Superintendent Jason Perrin, half of the students will attend Mondays and Wednesdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will learn remotely on Fridays.
The district will provide daily face-to-face instruction for students with complex needs, according to Perrin's proposal.
Perrin’s previous proposal called for students in kindergarten through sixth grade to attend classes in-person every day. Students in seventh through 12th grades would attend in-person on rotating days, Perrin said.
Perrin said Friday he, administrators, teachers and parents studied the previous proposal in focus groups and determined it would be too difficult to maintain six feet of distance between students with 100 percent of the student body in the building. They also decided it would be too difficult for students to wear masks all day, Perrin said.
The current proposal states student desks will be six-feet apart and students will wear masks when unable to maintain social distancing.
Elementary school students will eat lunch in their classroom under the administrative proposal. Middle and high school students will stagger cafeteria use.
GASD parents have the option of enrolling their children into Gettysburg Virtual Learning Academy, which is a 100 percent online option, Perrin said.
The first day of school under the administrative proposal will be Aug. 26.
The school board will vote on the proposal at 7 p.m. on Monday.
The meeting will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtGjALUD_2M. Those wishing to make public comment are asked to email pcomment@gasd-pa.org prior to 6 p.m. on Monday with their comments.
