The Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) will close the main office at 318 W. Middle St. in Gettysburg to all walk-in traffic.
The closure is effective March 16 through April 1, when the situation will be re-evaluated. Staff at the office will continue to work and respond to phone calls and emails. To contact the office, call 717-334-9296, 1-800-548-3240 or email inquiry@acofa.org.
All Senior Centers in Adams County are also closed to daily visits by people age 60 and older, according to the release. Home-delivered meals will continue to go out from the centers to eligible homebound seniors. This closure is in effect from March 17 until April 1.
Those wishing to volunteer to deliver meals should call the office. The staff will do its best to match volunteers in areas they are needed.
Senior center managers will check in with consumers who regularly attend the centers.
Care managers have received specific instructions for conducting assessments and arranging services for people who need help in their homes. Those wishing to make a referral for in-home services, are encouraged to call the office.
The tax assistance program operated by AARP and staffed by volunteers has closed for two weeks as well. This decision will also be re-evaluated at the end of the month.
The Medicare Seminar scheduled for March 24 is cancelled. Those who had registered will be contacted so they can receive counseling by phone, if needed. Others with Medicare questions should call the office at 717-334-9296 and a counselor will be able to answer their questions or call them back to do counseling by phone.
