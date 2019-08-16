A funeral service for Buchanan Valley Fire Department Asst. Chief Water Wagaman is planned Sunday at 4 p.m. after a reception beginning at 2 p.m.
The events are to take place at Gettysburg Area High School, 1130 Old Harrisburg Road, according to information posted on the fire company’s website.
A procession including fire engines is planned afterward from the high school to the fire department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, where a “Final Call” is to occur.
An obituary appears in today’s Gettysburg Times on Page A2.
Wagaman, 46, of Orrtanna, was “ejected” from the front passenger area of a fire engine Aug. 2, state police said. The engine was turning left from Aspers-Bendersville Road onto Carlisle Road about 9:23 p.m., police said.
The engine was en route to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 34), according to a fire department release. Buchanan Valley was standing in for the Bendersville Community Fire Company during the latter’s annual carnival.
Wagaman’s death was pronounced Wednesday at 2:03 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, to which he was transported by helicopter after the incident.
“His organs were donated to those in need,” according to a Buchanan Valley Fire Department release, which thanked “those who lined the hallways of York Hospital in recognition of a true hero” prior to the donation.
Wagaman’s accidental death was the result of “blunt force head trauma,” according to information posted on Twitter Thursday by the York County Coroner’s office.
An autopsy occurred Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the coroner’s office tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.