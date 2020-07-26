Erin Hurd, a 2020 graduate of Biglerville High School, was awarded the Adams County Democratic Committee’s (ACDC) annual scholarship. Marcia Wilson, ACDC chair presented Erin with a $500 check at their July meeting. “Erin has been volunteering with us for months, and with her future plans she is the ideal person to receive this award,” said Wilson.
Erin will be attending University of Massachusetts, Boston this fall.
