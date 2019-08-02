Those who serve as ministers of congregations are often called “pastor,” which means shepherd. Many have said that lead pastors of large congregations are more akin to ranchers whose flocks are tended by a sizeable team overseen by the head shepherd.
Forty Lutheran ministers who either serve currently as lead pastors or aspire to do so in the future were at United Lutheran Seminary’s Gettysburg campus the last days of July for the first of three intensive training sessions. The group’s remaining two seminars will take place in California and Chicago.
The Senior Pastor Training program was initiated by the former Gettysburg Seminary a few years ago when the need was voiced by ministers who felt they were not fully equipped for the demanding role of being a head shepherd.
Women and men who serve in that role typically are responsible to supervise a large staff, oversee building complexes and sizeable budgets, and essentially function as the CEO of an organization in addition to their pastoral duties.
While he was the seminary’s vice president for advancement, the Rev. Glenn Ludwig of Mechanicsburg developed the program with the encouragement of the seminary faculty, Lutheran bishops and ministers eager to upgrade their skills.
Ludwig had served as lead pastor for a quarter century in a Maryland parish and thereby had strong credibility as one who had “walked the walk.”
In developing the program, Ludwig interviewed 75 individuals around the country with experience heading large churches. Their insights shaped the nature of the four-day seminars and suggested areas where ministers moving from smaller congregations to “mega-churches” often find themselves most challenged.
Participants in the program must be nominated by their bishops who are eager to see them enhance their abilities to head parish staffs that in some cases number in the dozens.
Andrew Geib currently serves as associate pastor at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. He has been encouraged by Bishop James Dunlop of the Lower Susquehanna Synod to prepare himself for a future call as a lead or senior pastor in some large congregation.
Among those who helped shape the program, Dunlop has high praise for the effort and has sent over a dozen pastors.
“I believe that having effectively trained lead pastors is critical to the church,” the bishop said. “Our multi-staff congregations have a high level of complexity and having well trained leaders is essential to the vitality of these critical congregations.”
Geib expressed appreciation for the opportunity to build upon his seminary education and expand the circle of colleagues to whom he can turn for support and advice.
While his grandfather and both parents are Lutheran pastors from whom he learned much, as he has from St. James’ head pastor Michael Allwein, Geib is grateful to be involved in the program whereby he expects to learn more about “what the lead position looks like.”
“We have to discover new ways to be church,” Geib said in recognition of how much congregational life has changed since his grandfather and both his parents were ordained as Lutheran pastors decades ago.
Also appreciative of the chance to supplement what she learned while a seminarian at Gettysburg is Pastor Tina Melusky of Newport News, Virginia. Serving one of the larger congregations in her synod, Melusky said, “I need to broaden my skills.”
Well-known experts who have extensive experience consulting with large churches offer their counsel at the seminars. Experienced current or former senior pastors serve as coaches to colleagues who have recently begun ministries in larger churches or hope to do so at some point in the future.
Addressing the group during their time in Gettysburg were Peter Steinke and Susan Beaumont, both of whom are widely sought-after speakers in such gatherings.
Beaumont, who authored “Inside the Large Congregation” is an expert in the unique leadership dynamics of big churches, particularly in the areas of staff team and board development and strategic planning.
Steinke, who also has written extensively about parish dynamics, encourages ministers to view their congregations as complex emotional systems that require self-reflective leaders who are good team players.
Steinke also tells pastoral leaders that “conflict is normal,” especially in large congregations that have members with a wide range of perspectives and differing needs.
One of Steinke’s recent books is entitled “Leading Congregations in Anxious Times,” and those who are head pastors are quick to say that these are very challenging times for local churches.
Pastor Eric Childers knows about the challenges that face a congregation in times of high anxiety. Childers’ 1000-member church, St. Matthew’s Lutheran in Charleston, South Carolina is right across the street from Emanuel African Methodist Church where the horrific shooting took place in 2015.
While Childers has considerable administrative experience and holds a Ph.D. in school administration, he values the Senior Pastor program particularly for the opportunity of “getting to know people in similar calls.”
Each participant is assigned to a small group led by an experienced current or former senior pastor. Some who completed the program in the past report staying in frequent contact with their group members, whose counsel and ongoing support is especially valuable.
One of the ten group leaders, the Rev. Genelle Netland, is senior pastor of the 2000-member Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Netland said she wished such a program would have been available when she stepped into the role of heading a staff of two dozen.
She is pleased to serve now as a mentor for others just beginning or looking ahead to service as a senior pastor. “I feel called to walk beside them and help keep them connected with each other,” Netland said.
Another group leader is Pastor Peter Geisendorfer-Lindgren from Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota. For 36 years he led the church that grew to over 8000 members and has a staff of 75.
Now in the role of pastor emeritus, Geisendorder-Lindgren said, “I really care about the future of younger pastors, who often don’t feel supported.” Just signaling that “someone cares about them,” he concluded, is so critical.
During their time in Gettysburg, the program’s students spent an evening at the Seminary Ridge Museum, where the history of religious leaders coping with conflict and crisis is highlighted.
The museum’s director, Dr. Daryl Black, told the group that the seminary’s goal in its creation was to challenge visitors to go beyond being tourists and engage in deep reflection on the meaning of conflict, war and peace-making.
Heads nodded as Black concluded that coming to grips with the profound impact of racism remains “work undone” and churches today must help their members grapple with “different ways of looking at the Bible, faith and power.”
