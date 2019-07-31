Local attorneys say while medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania, driving under its influence is not.
“I think the confusion is based on the fact they are allowed to have it and use it medically, but it tends to stay in one’s system for days and even weeks,” Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice said.
Driving under the influence (DUI) laws do not allow for any schedule 1, controlled substance in a person’s blood or a metabolite of that substance, according to Rice.
“You may have smoked or ingested marijuana a week ago or two weeks ago, and you could still have a metabolite of marijuana in your blood,” Rice said.
Rice has been trying to educate her clients that DUI laws do not require impairment.
Even if the individual is not feeling any effects from the active Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), they are considered to be DUI if anything is found in their blood, according to Rice.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said his office will continue to prosecute people who use medical marijuana and drive.
“The statute is clear,” Sinnett said. “Right now, it is illegal to operate a vehicle with any THC in your system. People should be aware of that before they drive a car.”
Sinnett indicated these types of cases are being prosecuted like regular DUIs.
Marijuana is still categorized as a schedule 1, controlled substance, Sinnett said.
Schedule 1 substances have “a high potential for abuse and no recognized medical usage,” according to Sinnett.
Even though marijuana is recognized for its medical use, Sinnett said it remains on the schedule 1 list.
About half of Rice’s DUI caseload has shifted from alcohol to marijuana use, she said. She is now seeing more medically-prescribed marijuana cases.
Rice has seen her clients, who have been charged with DUI of marijuana, obtain a medical marijuana card and not realize they could still get a second DUI.
A second DUI with THC in your blood carries a mandatory minimum of 90 days of confinement as well as an 18-month license suspension and a $1,500 fine, according to Rice.
The answer is also not refusing a blood test, which carries a punitive one-year driver’s license suspension, Rice said.
“If you use medical marijuana legally, you really shouldn’t be driving under the current state of law,” Rice said.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he will not prosecute people for DUI with marijuana in their system unless they are verifiably impaired, according to an April Philadelphia Inquirer article.
“Until the legislature deals with this issue, I think it is a matter of prosecutorial discretion,” Rice said.
Sinnett said the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association has been acting “in concert with the legislature” to “come up with some sort of baseline number that indicates impairment.” Sinnett noted it could be similar to how alcohol is measured with a blood alcohol content (BAC) level.
Herbology Dispensary, which has a location in Gettysburg, was contacted, but Hannah Lieb of Skoog Productions said the organization “does not comment on cannabis policy.”
