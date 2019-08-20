Authorities removed 23 dogs and a cat from an Oxford Township residence Saturday.
Pennsylvania Humane Society Police Officer Abby Avery planned to file 39 counts of animal cruelty today, she said Monday.
The accused is Deb Friedline of 301 Mount Misery Road, Avery said.
The animals removed Saturday were in addition to 15 dogs Friedline previously signed over the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Avery said.
Acting on an anonymous phone call, Avery said she and Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) served a search warrant Saturday at the residence, which is about two miles south of New Oxford.
An EARP officer “went inside the house and observed that the living conditions were very poor, and the house looked unlivable. The smell was very strong from the dog feces and urine. The entire house was a mess with maggots on the floor and food spilled everywhere. The bathroom was not working at all,” according to an EARP Facebook page.
Avery was able to smell an odor from the residence “when I pulled into the driveway,” she said.
The dogs, all of the Chinese crested breed, were suffering from numerous conditions ranging from inflamed feet to cancer, she said.
Treating and neutering the dogs will result in “a huge medical bill,” Avery said.
The dogs Friedline signed over now belong to the SPCA, but a judge will have to rule on the ownership of the other animals, Avery said. All are in the SPCA’s custody, she said.
The SPCA is requesting donations of money and supplies to help care for the animals, according to its Facebook page.
The SPCA shelter, of which Avery is the manager, is at 11 Goldenville Road north of Gettysburg and can be reached at 717-334-8876.
“These dogs are not available for adoption and therefore they cannot be seen by the public at this time please bear with us, it will take some time until they are ready for new homes,” according to the SPCA Facebook page.
EARP helped remove the animals, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
“The Oxford Township Code Enforcement Officer will be notified about the house and yard conditions,” according to the EARP post.
Avery shared information with the state dog warden, who has authority over kennels, licensing, and other matters, she said.
