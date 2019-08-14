The Fairfield Area School Board received assurances at its Monday meeting the schools will be ready for students on opening day, Sept. 3.
Last year’s opening was delayed two weeks due to mold infestation resulting from the summer’s heavy rains.
To avoid future such interruptions and ensure facilities are healthy environments, the board authorized a $10.5 million upgrade of the schools’ climate control systems. The first half of the project will be completed this month with the remainder of the work to occur next summer.
The district’s long-time building and grounds manager, Howie Kessel, told the board “the project is coming along very well.” While there have been a few snags, as happens during major construction projects, “the project managers have done an excellent job” and the first phase of the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) overhaul will be completed on schedule, he said.
Kessel praised his maintenance crew and expressed confidence they will have all school facilities in tip-top shape by the end of the month. Given the short timeline to complete the work, he told the board members, “We’ll be pushed, so if any of you have free time, we’ll be glad to have you pitch in.”
The school administration will also be pushed to fill two teacher vacancies by the time school begins and hire personal care attendants and teachers’ assistants for its special education programs.
Fairfield’s new director of special education, Dan Watkins, was hired over the summer from a similar position in Chambersburg.
Watkins told the board four positions remain open and the district may need to rely upon temporary staffing provided by the Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) organization that helps provide school districts with substitute teachers and other transitional employees.
A local ESS representative, Holly Abunassar of Gettysburg, assured the board her organization stands ready to help the district staff its special education programs if Watkins’ recruitment efforts fail to fill all the open spots.
Watkins also said Lincoln Intermediate Unit (LIU), which provides special education and enrichment programs throughout Adams County, has requested a dedicated classroom at Fairfield Elementary for autistic youngsters under LIU’s “Fair-Share” program.
The board voted unanimously to affirm Fairfield’s hosting the LIU-sponsored program following reassurances that students from other area schools will be fully integrated into the overall school environment.
Fairfield’s elementary school principal, Barbara Richwine, was emphatic that the special ed students “are in the ebb and flow of everything” at the school.
Board members also learned the LIU is locating a preschool program at Fairfield. Several of the students are from the district and will enter kindergarten next year having already become comfortable at their local elementary school.
“It’s so slick,” said Richwine. “And we’re excited to have them join us.”
Looking ahead to the fall sports season, high school Principal Brian McDowell said the school should have no problem fielding a football team. A major concern for many area school administrators and coaches is a growing shortage of referees to officiate at games, he said.
Superintendent Michael Adamek provided an update on his and the faculty’s efforts to update school curricula.
Guiding the school’s efforts are statewide educational standards and teachers’ expertise in their areas of study.
“It will be a group effort, and our teachers are the experts in their areas,” he said.
Adamek also said the district’s safety coordinator will attend the next board meeting to provide an update on measures to enhance security. Some information will be provided in executive session to avoid compromising students’ and school employees’ safety by revealing details of security measures being implemented, he said.
As the meeting concluded, Adamek expressed appreciation to Fairfield Borough for making its facilities available for board meetings over the summer while the school HVAC renovation project proceeded.
Board member Rhonda Myers also thanked the Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association for providing $1,200-worth of food and beverages for football team members during their pre-season practice sessions.
The board will return to its regular meeting space at the school facilities for its next session on Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
