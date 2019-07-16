An Aspers man wanted on an outstanding warrant was apprehended after a foot pursuit during which two deputies were injured last Tuesday, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s office release.
Seth Dittmar, 29, of Aspers, was charged July 3 with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, third-degree felonies, stemming from an alleged upload of images on the messaging app Facebook Messenger on the day after Christmas, charging documents show.
When sheriff deputies arrived at the Bendersville-Wenksville Road residence at 8:14 a.m., they were unable to find Dittmar after obtaining “consent to search,” according to the release.
A tip was received later that same day “that Dittmar was to be back at the Aspers address with his girlfriend,” and the individual revealed the defendant was “hiding in the attic crawl space under insulation when they were there earlier,” the release indicated.
Sheriff deputies from the warrant unit and Pennsylvania State Police from the Gettysburg Barracks went onto the property, but “they were denied entry by one of the residents there,” according to the release.
Additional backup “arrived and a perimeter was set up” before the homeowner arrived at the residence and gave authorities “permission for the residence to be searched,” the release read.
Deputies found Dittmar in the attic, hiding under insulation, according to the release.
Authorities allege Dittmar did not follow verbal commands and “forced his way through drywall down to a first-floor bedroom” before jumping “through a window to the outside,” according to the release.
“Dittmar continued to flee into a wooded area comprised of a very rocky and uneven terrain,” the sheriff’s department alleged.
Two deputies were injured during the foot pursuit, one fell and “another had twisted his knee,” with both transported to Gettysburg Hospital for treatment, the release indicated.
Sgt. John Wega apprehended Dittmar “without further incident,” the release read.
Further charges levied by Pennsylvania State Police against Dittmar are possible, according to the release. No other charges had been filed as of Monday.
Det. Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 17, which prompted the investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office on July 3.
Three images “were reported by Facebook, Inc., as having been uploaded to Facebook Messenger,” the affidavit read. Facebook officials gave the account information to authorities, identifying the suspect’s name as Seth Dittmar, his date of birth, phone number, and a screen name, according to information provided in the affidavit.
The IP address was obtained through an administrative subpoena served on CenturyLink, showing the physical address along Bendersville-Wenksville Road in Aspers, according to the affidavit.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and probation records verified Dittmar lives on Bendersville-Wenksville Road and showed a matching phone number to the Facebook account, the affidavit noted.
When Beyer served a search warrant on Facebook on April 12 to view the Facebook profile, he received business records from Facebook on May 10 showing 21 images of child pornography, it was alleged in the affidavit.
The three images reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were in those records, the affidavit indicated.
The images were sent from one Facebook account identified as Seth Dittmar to a second account with the same name with uploads on Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, according to the affidavit.
Court records show Dittmar’s preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. He remains in Adams County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash, according to court documents.
