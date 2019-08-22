Officials are optimistic about the bidding process for Upper Adams School District’s planned expansion of Arendtsville Elementary.
“We had a really good turnout” at a recent pre-bid meeting for contractors, Superintendent Wesley Doll said Tuesday.
That indication of strong interest suggests bids may be competitive and numerous, he said.
“We feel good” about the outcome when bids are opened Aug. 29, he said. The opening date was delayed by a week to facilitate more bidding, Doll said.
A special board meeting may be called Sept. 3 to expedite awarding a contract and help assure completion of the project by the start of classes next fall, Doll said.
Presently only a board committee meeting is planned Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Biglerville High School.
For many months, the district has been preparing for the closing of Bendersville Elementary and transfer of its students to the expanded Arendtsville facility at 136 Fohl St., which would then house all of the district’s fourth, fifth, and sixth graders.
Last month, officials proposed the expanded school be renamed Upper Adams Intermediate School, but no formal decision has been made.
Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting improvements at Arendtsville, planned as part of a district-wide energy-efficiency program, would push the Arendtsville expansion’s total estimated cost to approximately $12.4 million.
Doll spoke after Tuesday’s regular board meeting, during which:
• Board President Tom Wilson hailed Wednesday’s start of a new school year as “when the really important stuff happens.” Board decisions are important, he said, but students’ experiences are “the only reason we exist.” He praised teachers and administrators for their work in preparing for the year, and wished them and their students “good luck and Godspeed.”
• Board members learned that a principal and teachers visited the homes of families receiving English as a Second Language (ESL) services. The goal was to “help them feel more comfortable to come in” to schools, Arendtsville Elementary Principal Sonia Buckley said. The fourth- through sixth-grade ESL teachers involved were Colleen Smith, Lisa Kuhns, and Amy Mills, said Director of Student Services Anne Corwell. Such visits have occurred in the past, but this visit represents “more outreach” to the families by Upper Adams, Corwell said.
• The board accepted two donations. One was $1,000 from the American Legion to provide a bench and decorative wall treatment in the Biglerville High School lobby. The other was $850 raised via DonorsChoose.org to enable students in Ann Showers’ anatomy and physiology course to witness surgery at Hershey Medical Center.
• Members accepted the retirement of Diane Myers, library assistant at the high and middle schools, which took effect at the end of this past school year.
