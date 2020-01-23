AWARENESS — Jessica Ritter, supervisor of the YWCA Hanover's education and outreach programs, (center, kneeling) poses with the group that laid red sand in sidewalk cracks on Carlisle Street in Gettysburg. The sand symbolizes one of the obstacles in combating human trafficking- that victims frequently "fall through the cracks" and are difficult for law enforcement and social service programs to help.
Pedestrians near the Times Square Building on Carlisle Street in Gettysburg will notice red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk. It’s not the result of children playing. The Red Sand is there to draw attention to those who fall through the cracks, those victims of human trafficking.
The environmentally friendly red sand was poured in the sidewalk cracks Thursday morning by advocates and partners who work raise awareness and help the victims of human trafficking.
