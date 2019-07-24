Accepting a donated property and providing $313,000 for a Baltimore Street project both won informal support Monday from the Gettysburg Borough Council.
By consensus during the workshop meeting, the stage was set for votes on the inter-related issues in August or September. Funding details remain to be worked out in both cases.
Tim Shields, president of FutureStake Inc., is offering the property at 340 Baltimore St. to the borough for free with no strings attached, other than that it be developed for “a public use,” Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
The site includes a dilapidated 1880’s house that would be demolished, Gable said.
A visitor welcome center with public restrooms has been “long identified” as a need on the Baltimore Street corridor, he said.
An August or September vote would be necessary in order to meet Shields’s goal of finalizing the donation by year’s end, Gable said.
It is “hard to say” exactly how the project could affect the borough’s budget, but conversations about potential construction and operation funds are under way with private entities, Gable said.
Whether or not a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) could be used is being researched, he said.
For years those funds have gone to creating wheelchair ramps at intersections, but that project is now complete, Gable said. The borough’s CDBG funds were approximately $124,000 this year.
Partnering with a nonprofit organization could be another possibility, council member Patricia Lawson said. “Creative” thinking about finances will be needed to make the project possible, she said.
Council President Susan Naugle recalled how the tourism promotion agency now called Destination Gettysburg formerly operated a welcome center in the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station on Carlisle Street, which the borough once owned.
Concepts sketched
Shields is to provide a “sketch plan” that would offer “a conceptual view of what’s envisioned there,” Gable said.
The sketch plan is not intended as a “final design,” but is meant “just to get the ball rolling” in terms of discussion, Gable said.
Among ideas to be included in the sketch plan are a three-story handicapped-accessible building with an elevator, wiring for audio-visual needs throughout, and a basement suitable as a storage area, he said.
Ideas for the ground floor include restrooms with access from both outside and inside the building, an information desk, and display cases, Gable said. Second-story ideas include a conference room, offices, and a restroom, while the third floor could include rentable space and kitchenette, he said.
The site could also include a backyard and covered patio that could be rented for events, Gable said
The location is “desirable” and “there’s no doubt in my mind we need to pursue it,” council member Wesley Heyser said.
“A gift of this size to a municipality is exceptionally rare,” Gable said.
FutureStake acquired the house in December 2017 and filed a request for a demolition permit in spring 2018. It withdrew the application in November last year, days before the expiration of a six-month review period set by the council, said Becky LaBarre, then the borough’s planning and historic preservation director.
At a HARB meeting in April 2018, FutureStake representatives introduced the concept of razing the house and replacing it with an architecturally similar welcome center for tourists, including public restrooms. Then and in subsequent meetings, HARB members expressed reluctance to approve the demolition and called for more specific plans. In June 2018, they voted to recommend the council delay consideration to allow further review.
FutureStake owns the Gettysburg Heritage Center at 297 Steinwehr Ave.
Grant match sought
The welcome center concept is “a nice bridge” to an $11-million Baltimore Street corridor revitalization proposal being spearheaded by Main Street Gettysburg (MSG), a nonprofit economic development organization, Lawson said. The proposed welcome center has been identified as a separately funded “sub-project” within the revitalization proposal.
MSG and property owners on the street are pursuing funding for a project that would improve lighting, sidewalks, parking, and other conditions between Evergreen Cemetery on the borough’s southern edge to the Gettysburg Transit Center bus station on Carlisle Street north of Lincoln Square. Officials have repeatedly likened the effort to improvements on Steinwehr Avenue in recent years.
Efforts are in the works to secure a $1.57-million project design grant from Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP). The grant would require $313,000 in local matching funds, with an application deadline of Aug. 31, officials said.
Council members made no decision about the match, but agreed to place the matter on the agenda of the Aug. 12 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
As a source for the matching funds, Gable suggested some $330,000 previously set aside for a possible revolving loan fund. The money originated with a state grant that helped finance construction of the new Kennie’s Market building on West Middle Street. The business paid back the money, which has languished for years as the council has considered but not finalized a low-interest loan plan that could facilitate business façade improvements and code compliance projects for low-income property owners
Redirecting the money to the revitalization project would mean “we’re spending a lot of money on Baltimore Street, but not everybody lives there,” council member Jake Schindel said.
Property owners throughout the borough are responsible for keeping up their sidewalks, but the revitalization project would give many Baltimore Street owners new sidewalks for free, said Heyser.
On the other hand, Lawson said, “we need to think about Baltimore Street in a visionary way” and “I don’t want us to be short-sighted.”
The borough should consider a “leap of faith” rather than giving up on the grant opportunity, said Naugle.
Fundraising by MSG could eventually repay some funds to the borough, MSG President Deb Adamik said from the audience.
Formation of a Baltimore Street neighborhood improvement district is also a possibility, Adamik said, adding she has “never seen more commitment” than from stakeholders along the corridor. Steinwehr business owners formed such a district, through which they tax themselves to support improvements in their area.
Other funding possibilities for the match include a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank and a draw from the borough’s capital reserve fund, Gable said.
Some council members said they would consider splitting the match cost among those sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.