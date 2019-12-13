WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s chapel, an important place of worship, respite and healing for patients, visitors and staff members of all backgrounds and religious denominations, recently underwent substantial renovations. The Very Rev. Vasyl E. Marchak, Ph.D., manager of Spiritual Care and Education, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, is shown addressing a gathering of staff, auxiliary members and others Dec. 5.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s chapel is an important place of worship, respite and healing for patients, visitors and staff members of all backgrounds and religious denominations, according to a WellSpan release. It serves as a tranquil and sacred place where visitors can find solace during some of their most challenging times.
Mindful of the chapel’s important role, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital recently completed substantial renovations to its chapel to improve the spiritual care experience for its patients, caregivers, and staff.
