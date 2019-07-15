A firefighter was injured and four dogs died as a result of a fire that consumed a house in Littlestown Saturday morning.
A firefighter was taken to Gettysburg Hospital with a broken ankle after falling on a stairway inside a neighboring house that was being checked to make sure the blaze had not spread, Alpha Fire Chief Scott Small said. The blaze did not spread and there were no other injuries, he said.
The human occupants of the 2.5-story wood-frame structure at 33 N. Queen St. escaped safely, but four of six dogs did not survive the fire, Small said.
Firefighters ran hoses through a neighboring residence in order to battle the blaze from its attic window and flat roof area, said Small.
Despite enormous effort, “the house and contents were a total loss,” he said.
“We had to demolish the house because two of the walls were collapsing,” said Small.
“The walls were leaning out,” including one that was near the street, he said.
A neighboring house was only about two feet away from the blaze, but that building “had old asbestos siding, which kept it from getting in,” Small said.
Authorities were dispatched about 9:35 a.m., Small said.
The fire “took off” after occupants of the house saw sparks and smoke from molding that carried wiring, he said. The fire’s cause will remain undetermined because the demolition made investigation impossible, Small said.
Four adults were displaced from the home and were being assisted by the Red Cross, he said.
Firefighters lost some hoses and other equipment when a roof collapse occurred, Small said.
Careful monitoring of the roof’s condition allowed all firefighters to be evacuated before the roof tumbled into the second floor, which in turn fell into the first floor, he said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 2.5 hours and remained on the scene until about 5:30 p.m. as demolition proceeded, Small said. They also returned twice overnight when the debris rekindled, he said.
Hot weather was also an issue. Firefighters in their heavy gear were “rotated frequently,” working for brief periods before being relieved by others, he said.
“At least a dozen different companies” responded to the fire, Small said.
Those dispatched to the fire included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service — Bonneauville Station, Alpha Fire Company #1, Barlow Volunteer Fire Company, Gettysburg Fire Department, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, Harney Volunteer Fire Company, Irishtown Fire Company, Pleasant Valley Fire Department, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, and United Hook & Ladder Co. 33 — Bonneauville Station and New Oxford Station, in addition to the Littlestown Police Department and utility companies, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.