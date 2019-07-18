Two students earned the highest possible score of 5 on Advanced Placement (AP) tests during 2018-19, the first year such classes were offered at Biglerville High School.
During Tuesday’s Upper Adams School Board meeting, members praised Noah Mattson, who received the score in both literature and world history, and Robert Weaver, who earned it in world history.
Also lauded were Robert Baust and Kathy Tyson, who taught the history and literature courses, respectively, during the 2018-19 school year.
Board Chair Tom Wilson likened the achievement to a baseball player hitting a home run in his first major-league at-bat.
The accomplishment underscores “the importance of public schools” and shows how much a small rural district can do, he said.
According to the College Board’s website, AP scores indicate “how qualified you are to receive college credit and placement” in a particular area. A score of 5 corresponds to “extremely well qualified,” the website reads.
In other business:
• Without dissent, the board approved outsourcing one full-time information technology position for one year to Questeq Inc. following the resignation of a district employee. Finding and retaining employees in that field has been a challenge for three or four years due to higher pay in the private sector, Superintendent Wesley Doll said. The cost will be just under $60,000 versus $73,000 budgeted for salary and benefits for a district employee, Doll said.
• Also without dissent, the board approved a pay raise for Doll to $148,153, including a 2.8-percent cost-of-living increase and a 2.12-percent merit raise. Doll “has exceeded the School Board of Directors’ expectations,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
• Unspent reserve funds and a year-end budget surplus mean the board needs “better budgeting processes” to avoid raising taxes, resident Chuck Stump said during the meeting’s public-comment portion. Officials did not offer a response.
• Cranes have been busy at Upper Adams Middle School doing planned roof work, including a 60-ton unit that hoisted for a rooftop ventilation unit, Doll said.
• A board committee meeting is set for Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the administrative board room at Biglerville High School. The board’s next business meeting is scheduled Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in the same location, to be preceded by a public agenda review session at 6:30 p.m.
• Board members expressed gratitude as they voted to accept donations: $3,000 from the state Department of Environmental Protection for the district’s annual environmental camp in May next year; 75 cans of apple pie filling from Knouse Foods for a teacher training event; and $1,000 from ESS toward improving the BHS library.
