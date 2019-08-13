With a prayer and water-sprinkling, Rev. John Largen of United Lutheran Seminary blessed the Motor Transport Corps re-enactors as they began their 3,200-mile westward to San Francisco.
“Protect and guide this transcontinental motor convoy as it continues on its journey to San Francisco,” Largen prayed shortly after sunrise Monday morning as crew members of the 50-vehicle caravan prepared to depart from their weekend stopover in Gettysburg.
On the 100th anniversary of the first convoy’s trek from Washington to San Francisco, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) is replicating an arduous journey whose most famous traveler was young Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Eisenhower joined the Motor Transport Corps convoy on its second day when it passed through Frederick, Maryland. The 3,200-mile journey on the Lincoln Highway took five weeks, during which there were 230 “road incidents,” breakdowns, accidents or other causes of delays.
In western parts of the country there were few passable roads, and the convoy had to rebuild or construct bridges to cross some rivers and streams.
Failing to gain adequate resources from the government, convoy leaders received support from gasoline and tire companies that donated fuel and rubber for the trucks. Eager to support the effort, many towns and cities along the route offered free hospitality and raised funds to help the caravan keep moving on its westward trek.
The primary purpose of the original mission was to convince the nation’s leaders of the need to build a transcontinental highway system. The military also saw the cross-country trip as a recruitment tool and wanted to show off to the nation its modern war-fighting vehicles.
Fred Ryan, who brought his 1946 Willys CJ2A vehicle all the way from Denton County, Texas, plans to make the westward trek with others in about 35 days. Two years ago, Ryan made a similar shorter journey from Branson, Missouri, to Santa Fe, and described it as “the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”
But Ryan did not come the farthest to join the convoy. Six men from New Zealand were among those chomping at the bit to begin the cross-country journey.
One of the New Zealanders said on behalf of the group, “We love your country. It’s a great experience to traverse the United States from the eastern seaboard to the west coast, especially at 25 miles per hour.”
The jeep in which the New Zealand crew will cross the country has a water bottle taped to its front grill. They explained that they collected water from the Atlantic Ocean, which they will deposit in the Pacific upon reaching the convoy’s destination.
Terry Shelswell of Holly, Michigan, is the convoy’s overall commander. All along the way, the convoy members will “have the honor to celebrate and thank our veterans,” he said.
“We’ll see lots of people,” Shelswell said. “It’s kind of like a 3,200-mile Fourth of July parade.”
Given the predictability of the older vehicles suffering breakdowns, the convoy is followed by a support caravan which includes towing and flatbed equipment as well as campers in which some MVPA members spend their nights while others stay in hotels or motels along the way.
While the original convoy’s vehicles were World War I-era trucks and smaller vehicles, few of those remain available, so the re-enactment caravan is made up largely of restored military vehicles from the 1940s, explained the MVPA living historians.
Johnny Rossman, a Penn State facilities employee, describes himself as a “history journeyman.”
The State College native said he was talking to a friend about the Lincoln Highway a while back and learned of plans to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the westward journey by Eisenhower and others.
Rossman is keeping a personal journal as he makes the journey. For him, the cross-country trek is an opportunity which “makes you figure out who you are as a person.”
“We get so caught up in going to work, being on the internet and social media and everything else,” Rossman said, noting he anticipates a good measure of leisurely “soul-searching” while out on the road, where he also expects to “form some tight bonds” with fellow travelers.
At 95, the convoy’s oldest rider on Monday was Harry Fike from Fairfield. The World War II veteran, who served in China, Burma and India, said unlike 10 years ago when he made the entire journey, this time he’s only going as far as Chambersburg. “But I wish I could still stake the whole trip,” Fike said wistfully.
