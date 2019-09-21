It’s time to spruce up exterior areas of the old Adams County Courthouse.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to advertise for bids for painting the exterior exposed wood and metal work above the second story windows on the old courthouse building.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It’s time to spruce up exterior areas of the old Adams County Courthouse.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to advertise for bids for painting the exterior exposed wood and metal work above the second story windows on the old courthouse building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.