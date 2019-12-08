A Franklin County man accused of raping a child may be hiding out in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Jose Ricardo Rodriguez-Preciado, 38, is alleged to have “forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse” with a juvenile at a Philadelphia Avenue, Greene Township, Franklin County location Sunday morning, according to state police.
Rodriguez-Preciado fled the scene on foot, said police.
Rodriguez-Preciado is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up hoodie, and may be in either Franklin or Adams counties, police said.
Police had not been able to locate Rodriguez-Preciado as of Sunday night.
“His current whereabouts are unknown. PSP — Chambersburg has an active warrant for his arrest,” police said.
Rodriguez-Preciado was charged with three felony counts, rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault without consent, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent of other, according to a criminal docket on file in the office of magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey in Franklin County.
