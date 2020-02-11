Ben Yoder

Yoder

 Submitted photo

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested the public’s help in locating a man missing since October.

State police are investigating the case of Hanover resident Ben Yoder, 21, whose vehicle was found Oct. 8 at the Union Township Municipal Building, 255 Pine Grove Road, about two miles east of Littlestown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.