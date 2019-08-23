Upper Adams School District recently honored two educators with L.V. Stock/Guinn E. Unger Teacher of Excellence awards.
The recipients were Bendersville Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Nicole King and Biglerville High School math teacher Lisa Showers.
The awards were presented during the district’s annual gathering of employees in the high school auditorium
The award recognizes one elementary and one secondary teacher. Each receives a gold-colored apple trophy and $2,000 to be used as he or she wishes.
The award is made possible by donations of retired Col. Guinn E. Unger, a 1943 graduate of Biglerville High School. The award began in 2005.
It combines the former Guinn E. Unger Innovative Teacher Practice Award and the L.V. Stock Teacher of Excellence Award. The latter was founded in 1985 through a contribution by Verna Stock in honor of her late husband, Leslie V. Stock, a longtime Upper Adams administrator and teacher whose students included Guinn.
