A New Oxford woman was charged after police say they discovered one dead horse and another severely malnourished in her care late last year.
Kimberly Koester, 59, of East Berlin Road, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty leading to death and serious harm; two counts of animal neglect involving food and water and two counts of animal negligence involving veterinary care, all misdemeanors; and two summary counts of animal neglect involving inadequate shelter, according to the affidavit of probable charge filed July 26 in Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office.
After seeing a photo of the dead horse on Facebook, Abigal Avery, Adams County humane officer, went to the property to ascertain its accuracy, according to the affidavit.
Police obtained a warrant to search the property where they found unsanitary conditions and signs of starvation, according to the affidavit.
Koester is alleged to have said the farm was in probate and the horses belonged to the property owner who died two or three years ago, the affidavit read.
She said she “had just been feeding them,” according to the affidavit.
Koester said she knew one horse was dead and was going to cover it with a tarp until she could figure out what to do with it, according to the affidavit.
Koester told police the horses had not had a veterinary check since the property owner died and she was giving them a supplement to induce weight gain in addition to their oats because she assumed the horses were frail from old age, information in the affidavit alleges.
Koester posted the pictures of the living horse on social media to find it a new home, according to the affidavit.
The live horse was seized and taken the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for evaluation, according to the affidavit. The dead horse was transported to Harrisburg for a necropsy, according to the affidavit.
Authorities received the necropsy results March 13 showing evidence of starvation, according to the affidavit. Authorities received results from a veterinary examination of the living horse March 14 showing it was 200 pounds under weight, read the affidavit.
In the affidavit, Trooper Jason Kaczor asks for Koester to pay $197 to cover the cost of the necropsy.
