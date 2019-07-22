Abraham Lincoln has been gone, in some literal senses, for 154 years.
“Abraham Lincoln,” a play by the English dramatist John Drinkwater, was first performed in England in October of 1918, 53 years after Honest Abe’s death, and just over a century from our present day. The play opened on Broadway the following year, 1919, and covers events in Lincoln’s life from his election in 1860, to the Civil War surrender, and ultimately his assassination.
From now to July 28, D. Scott Hartwig and President Lincoln will pace the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre in production that feels absolutely fresh, while using the variety of English that would have been more at home in the mid-19th and early 20th centuries.
Hartwig and nearly 30 other actors compress into the length of a play the tension, humanity, and strength of character of a president surrounded by a few good men, and a few fools and weasels, in the days of his presidency.
We all know the story. Everybody in the audience on opening night, July 19, knew the story. It seems nobody could look away.
Hartwig said at first he was not terribly interested in performing as the 16th president in a play so old. Then he read the script.
“It was so well written, it just flowed,” he said. “I auditioned, and they chose me,” he said.
Over time, as with other great leaders, Lincoln has been deified, made to seem something a little more than human. While that may be typical, Hartwig said, in so elevating people such as Lincoln, we do them a disservice.
“People forget that he was a man,” he said.
Showtimes for “Abraham Lincoln” are: Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m.
Information on the nonprofit theater located at 49 York St., Gettysburg, and on can be found at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org. Advance ticket purchases are recommended, as the theater only has 80 seats and full houses are common. The best way to order tickets to GCT is online 24/7 by clicking on the performance poster on the website and following the “BUY” instructions on the date you wish to attend. Or, call the box-office at 717-334-2692.
The Gettysburg Community Theater can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.