A Littlestown man is accused of stabbing a woman last week, after claiming someone stole from his marijuana stash.
Kenneth Leopold, 59, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, plus five misdemeanors, including three counts of endangering another person, and one count each of simple assault and possession of marijuana, stemming from a July 16 domestic dispute, according to a magisterial docket.
Police were called to a West King Street apartment around 8 p.m. “in reference to a domestic assault with a knife,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman’s office on July 17.
Upon awaking from a nap about 7:50 p.m., Leopold “discovered that some” of his marijuana was missing, accusing others in the house of taking it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
With a knife in hand, Leopold is alleged to have begun “to yell and scream” at a woman, accusing her of taking his marijuana, according to the affidavit.
The knife had a six-inch fixed blade, according to information provided by Littlestown police in the affidavit.
The argument drew the attention of two other people in the house, the affidavit read. One of those people attempted to intervene, trying to restrain Leopold to prevent anyone from being injured, it was alleged in the affidavit.
“During the scuffle,” a woman was stabbed “in the inner left arm,” drawing blood, according to the affidavit.
The occupants were able to restrain Leopold, secure the knife, and call 9-1-1, the affidavit read.
The victim declined transport to a hospital by emergency medical services citing the expense, but agreed to private transport for treatment, according to information in the affidavit.
“While on scene, the marijuana in question was located on Kenneth’s dresser drawer,” police alleged in the affidavit.
Leopold was lodged in Adams County Prison unable to post $150,000 monetary bail, according to the magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 24 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey.
