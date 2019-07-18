The Gettysburg Area Recreation Association (GARA) nominated and unanimously elected four new officers on Monday night.
Current President Steve Toddes will remain as president; Erin Peddigree will become vice-president; current board Treasurer Steve Niebler will take on the role of secretary; and Max Laing will become the treasurer. Each appointment is for a one-year term.
GARA has found a solution for the malfunctioning lights on the baseball fields.
“Adams Electric and Met Ed will be replacing the ballasts on the lights,” said Toddes.
The ongoing fill project on Long Lane is expected to be finished by the end of the year, Toddes also pointed out.
GARA Executive Director Jackie Dwyer saidt GARA has received its annual contribution from Gettysburg Borough and its finances are in good shape.
“If we can make it through the year without a major expense, we’ll be fine,” said Dwyer.
Board member Erin Peddigree noted the fire alarms in the Sterner Building are not connected properly and need to be repaired. The fire alarms are inspected yearly. GARA will get an estimate to have the system repaired.
“Normal things are happening at the park,” Dwyer said. “We’re still doing the mowing at the Lincoln Cemetery,” she said.
Park “usage was up in June,” said Dwyer, but she noted a big portion of that was the firemen’s carnival.
“The carnival went well,” said Peddigree.
“HBO will be here starting Saturday,” said Dwyer. HBO is renting the Assembly Room in the Sterner Building and the north baseball field.
“It’s definitely profitable for us,” she said, noting GARA will receive rent of about $2,000 from HBO.
HBO is using the GARA facilities to stage and film a documentary this month.
Dwyer said Generals football practice is starting in two weeks.
A grant was submitted to the Hoffman Community Foundation for repairs to Weikert field, she said.
The board is considering removing the sand boxes from the dog park due to health reasons.
“The park looks good,” said Toddes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.