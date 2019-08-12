The Adams County Coroner’s office is offering training later this month to better prepare emergency responders in the event of a mass fatality.
More than 30 people were killed last weekend in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, according to media reports.
The New York Times reported the Dayton shooting that took nine lives Sunday “was the 32nd mass killing by firearms in the United States this year.”
Adams County Coroner Pat Felix said the goal of the training is to educate first responders, law enforcement, and funeral directors about state disasters and refrigerator trailers.
The training is set for Aug. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building, located at 230 Greenamyer Lane.
“In the event there would be a mass fatality, we go through the procedure of activating (the trailers) through the State Coroners Association,” Felix said.
The Justice Department defines a mass killing as three or more killings in a single event.
The trailers were obtained through the association from grant funding and will be located at different areas throughout the state, Felix said.
Felix, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, and Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer will be presenters, demonstrating how the functions of the trailers and what they contain.
Some of the equipment includes autopsy kits, portable autopsy tables, scales, radio communications and Mortuary Enhanced Remains Cooling (MERC) System units, according to Felix.
“I think any disaster planning is important,” Felix said. “We obviously never know when something is going to happen.”
For those interested in attending, contact Felix by email at pfelix@adamscounty.us with your name and affiliation. The course is free to attend, she said.
The hope of the event is to show “the county is always striving to be prepared for some type of incident,” according to Felix.
