Carroll Valley is continuing to accept applications for a borough council vacancy.
“We have three great candidates, but we have a conflict,” said board member Beth Cool.
All three applicants currently serve on the planning commission, according to borough Manager Dave Hazlett.
So as to not be in violation of the municipality’s code, no more than three out of nine planning commission members can also be on council, according to Solicitor Zachary Rice.
The number who may do double duty has already been maxed out, said Rice.
“If we had a qualified candidate who wasn’t on the planning commission, no one would have to step down,” said Hazlett.
The board has 30 days to fill the spot following the resignation which was deemed effective on July 22, said Hazlett. The empty spot must be filled by Aug. 22, or the decision moves to the vacancy board, according to Hazlett.
Candidates must be a resident of Carroll Valley for at least 12 months and a registered voter. Those looking to serve their community are encouraged to contact Hazlett at manager@carrollvalley.org or 717-642-8269 ext. 105.
In other business, the township’s backhoe and street sweeper have switched spots in the borough’s capital plan.
The backhoe was budgeted to be replaced in about two years but is currently facing “significant mechanical issues,” according to Hazlett.
Hazlett asked to address the backhoe need now and hold on doing something about the street sweeper for now.
“The street sweeper is doing a lot better than the backhoe,” he said.
The board approved the purchase of a JCB backhoe from Stephenson Equipment at $68,660.
“We’ve identified an opportunity to re-manufacture the street sweeper to get some more years of service out of it at what we think is an acceptable cost,” Hazlett said.
Sewer customers will receive a letter about a smoke test by the end of the week, according to Hazlett. The Pennsylvania Rural Water Association (PRWA) will be “throwing smoke” into manholes to indicate issues such as line breakage, he said.
The test is completely safe and as a member of the PRWA, the township only provides the “juice” for the vapor, according to him.
“It’s not smoke anymore, it’s just a vapor that dissipates. It has a minty smell I’m told,” said Hazlett.
Questions about the smoke test can be addressed to him or the PRWA contact number on the mailed card, Hazlett said.
As autumn approaches, residents are reminded they must call the Department of Emergency Services before they burn leaves, according to Mayor Ron Harris.
Cardboard and garbage are not allowed to be burned, he said.
In other business, the board noted:
• “The Jungle Book” will be playing Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Movie in the Park series hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department. A taco truck will be set up and Strawberry Hill Foundation will be bringing various animals, including a barred owl, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, and a Florida king snake appropriately named Kaa, according to Gayle Mathers, assistant township manager.
• The 28th Annual Adams County Heritage Festival will be held at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park on Sept. 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice, the free festival will highlight the county’s multicultural identity with music, art, food, and more, according to Mayor Harris. Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) will have an exhibit on international global education, he said.
The borough’s planning commission will meet Sept 3.
