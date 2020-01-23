Several dozen people gathered in front of the Adams County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon holding signs that read “Choose life like your mom did,” “Women deserve better than abortion,” and “Abortion stops a beating heart.”
The annual event, dubbed a Pro-Life Rally, is held to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Event host John Santino told those gathered he believes there are signs of hope in the group’s quest because several Supreme Court justices are advanced in age or signaling they may be ready to retire. Santino said President Donald Trump’s first two nominees, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, are against abortion and he hopes Trump is re-elected in 2020 so more justices with similar beliefs can be appointed to the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.