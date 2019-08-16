Nearly 38 years ago, Amy Kauffman could not wait to escape her mother’s womb.
Luckily her mother’s neighbor, emergency medical technician Gene Shaffer, heard the call for a “possible maternity.”
Shaffer grabbed his kit and rushed to the house three doors down from his.
“The baby started delivering three to four minutes after I walked into the house,” Shaffer said, noting that “the adrenaline took over.”
This week, Shaffer and the former Baby Amy finally met at Gettysburg Hospital.
Shaffer was there for routine tests when administrative assistant Amy Gillingham approached him.
“You probably don’t remember me, but my name is Amy, and you delivered me 38 years ago when you were an EMT,” Shaffer recalled the woman saying.
Shaffer said that as soon as she shared her name “it just clicked.” Sept. 4, 1981 flooded back into his mind.
“I can remember the details like it happened yesterday,” Shaffer said of Amy’s birth.
The delivery occurred before the ambulance arrived, according to Shaffer.
“There were no real complications,” from the birth, Shaffer said, recalling how he had another person stay on the phone with dispatchers throughout the birth.
Shaffer placed the newborn on her mother’s chest and stomach area before they were rushed out to the ambulance, he said, adding that he never went to the hospital due to work obligations early the next morning.
Shaffer’s wife Darby recalled her husband coming home “shaking” with excitement on the edge of their bed.
“I just delivered a baby,” Shaffer remembered telling his wife.
Darby responded with “what?”
Amy was the first and only baby Shaffer ever delivered.
“Luckily, it went well,” he said.
Shaffer had one photograph – of a man with dark-colored hair and a newborn baby sitting together on a floral chair – to remember that day. The date of Amy’s birth was inscribed on the back of the photo.
Remembering seeing the same photo as a child, Gillingham had a feeling it was Shaffer on Tuesday at her work.
“He hasn’t changed much” from the photograph, she said.
Gillingham was excited to meet Shaffer after having his name in her head all these years.
While the two saw each other 20-some years ago, Shaffer said Gillingham may have been too young to remember that encounter.
On Tuesday, Shaffer said he shared the events of Sept. 4, 1981 with Gillingham and gave her a hug when seeing her.
Gillingham and Shaffer took another photo together for a new memory at the hospital.
“I always think about what took place that day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.