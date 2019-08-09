Hamiltonban supervisors Tuesday discussed a conditional use application fee hike. The current fee does not always cover the cost of the application’s process.
“We’ve already spent $5,450.98,” Supervisor LuAnn Dille said, though she did not specify whether the entire cost was on a recent conditional use permit for a hermitage adjacent to Swamp Creek Lane, or if it included other projects.
“According to Matt (Solicitor Battersby), because it’s conditional use, we can’t charge (more than the original fee) so we’re biting that bullet and that’s a big bullet to bite,” she said.
Conditional use applications involve land use developments that are allowed within a zoning district, but require additional conditions or safeguards to ensure the area and abutting neighbors are protected. Setting those conditions requires a hearing, and often entails engineering and consulting services not necessary for a standard home development.
“It’s a lot of taxpayers’ money that we’re not going to get back,” Supervisor Doug Woerner said.
But the discussion revealed that although the expenses may not be charged in addition to the established fee, the fee may be set to include anticipated expenses. Former Supervisor Coleen Reamer noted the additional cost can range from “$500 to thousands of dollars,” but added, “If we don’t spend it, we can always refund it.”
The board decided to consider adjusting the fee during preparations for the township’s 2020 budget.
In other action, the supervisors directed Roadmaster Ray Herr to purchase and mount signs on several private lanes in the township. After several attempts to get residents to place signs on private lanes where they live, the Hamiltonban board opted to place the signs on existing posts where some private lanes branch into other private lanes. In previous discussions, the supervisors stressed the importance of such signs in assisting emergency responders to locate otherwise hidden addresses.
New signs will be placed to label Cherry Lane, off Suncrest Lane; Wilderness Lane, off Mountain Lane; French Lane, off Five Forks Lane; Sunshine Lane, off Trinity Acres; Keefer Lane, off Dug Lane; and Wildlife Lane, off Cold Springs Road.
The board approved township Engineer Fred Heerbrandt starting the planning process for replacement of a problem culvert under Mount Hope Road at Mountain Lane. The plan will include installing a preformed concrete box culvert, which would be less vulnerable to blockage during severe rain events such as was experienced in July 2018.
The work, to be included in the 2020 budget, will include special permitting and design to deal with the flow of Middle Creek, which is a state designated Exceptional Value cold water trout fishery.
“It’ll take a year just for the design,” Supervisor Ed Deardorff said.
In other business, the board:
• Announced it would accept sealed bids for the township’s 2005 Ford Explorer; bids to be opened at the supervisors’ Aug. 22 workshop.
• Adopted a policy amending the township cell phone policy to require that all employees issued a cell phone at township expense carry and respond to the phone at all times during working hours and during on-call periods.
• Voted to send to the planning commission a subdivision application proposing to combine two lots at 70 Sour Mash Trail.
• Approved a home occupation permit for John Johnson, 28 Fairfield Station Lane, for an archery repair and sales business.
The supervisors will meet an hour early, beginning at 6 p.m., Aug. 22, to begin deliberations on the 2020 township budget. The regular monthly workshop will begin at 7 p.m. The public is invited to the meetings, taking place in the township meeting room at 23 Carrolls Tract Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.