An Adams County Judge has ordered the former owner of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Cumberland Township to double his monthly restitution payment.
Adams County President Judge Michael A. George ordered during a motions hearing in Adams County Court of Common Pleas Monday James H. Delaney Jr. 72, of Hanover, York County, to increase his payments to $200 up from the $100 he was paying. Delaney pleaded guilty Oct. 6, 2017 in Adams County Court to charges of theft by deception and violating the cemetery and funeral merchandise trust law. Delaney admitted to misappropriating $2.2 million received from more than 900 people for pre-paid burials and spent the funds elsewhere. He was paroled in September 2018.
