A convicted felon from Biglerville was jailed on a warrant following a Friday morning traffic stop during which police allege marijuana and a loaded gun were found.
About 12:20 a.m., a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by Kahlil Vincent Hardrick, 28, was stopped in the 1700 block of Biglerville Road for an unspecified traffic violation, according to Cumberland Township Police.
