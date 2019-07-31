The Gettysburg Storm Water Authority (GSWA) mailed a letter of apology to some 1,900 property owners Tuesday.
“I want to sincerely apologize for the confusion and misinformation that came in the form of” the authority’s first-ever bills sent last week, GSWA Board Chair Mike Malewicki wrote in the letter.
He expressed regret “for the poor roll out” of “the program and fee structure. We are working diligently to better keep you informed and to answer any questions you may have.”
Total annual amounts due were accurate, but quarterly payments were incorrect on 844 bills because of a “software glitch,” said Borough Manager Charles Gable.
Borough personnel checked roughly 100 bills before they went out but found few errors, Malewicki said last week.
The firm that prepared the bills, Freedom Systems, agreed to pay for preparing and mailing corrected ones, Gable said. Talks about a further financial settlement are under way, he said.
Freedom Systems has also provided one employee to assist the borough in dealing with affected customers’ inquiries, Gable said. Borough personnel are working “methodically” to respond to “hundreds of calls,” he said.
Tuesday’s letter, which went to all of the district’s property owners, was printed and prepared for mailing “in-house,” Gable said. A previous letter was sent to affected property owners, he said.
“Federally mandated storm water management is new to Gettysburg Borough. A better approach to educating you should have been developed prior to your receiving last week’s invoice,” Tuesday’s letter reads.
“In addition to the multiple on-line and Borough Newsletter resources that have been available over the past year, a direct mail piece (like this one) should have been sent directly to you,” Tuesday’s letter reads, including the parentheses.
“Many resources, including videos can be found on the Borough’s website at www.GettysburgPA.gov. Simply type the words ‘storm water’ in the search bar on the home page” or click on the authority in the drop-down menu under Authorities, Boards, and Commissions on the homepage, the letter indicates.
The two-page letter also outlines water pollution reduction efforts imposed on the borough by federal law and the methods by which bills were calculated.
The fee’s proceeds are to fund projects mandated by the federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, which hits municipalities with significant fines if they fail to reduce runoff, erosion, and other sources of water pollution.
Most homeowners’ annual fee is $50 or $100, but “a few” will pay $200, Gable said earlier this month before bills were sent. Commercial and institutional property owners are also billed, Gable said. Because the fee is not a tax, it also applies to properties owned by tax-exempt nonprofit and governmental entities such as churches, schools, and the National Park Service, he said.
Fees are based on the portion of each property covered by impervious surfaces that do not easily let water enter the ground, ranging from roofs to parking lots. The extent of such areas was determined primarily by satellite imagery, Gable said.
An appeal form and details of the fee structure are on the authority’s page on the borough website, according to the letter.
The borough’s engineer, Chad Clabaugh of the Gettysburg-based C.S. Davidson firm, estimated armoring stream banks, installing rain gardens, and other MS4-related projects could cost the borough more than $188,000 annually for five years.
“What you don’t see are miles of below-ground storm sewer pipes, some old and crumbling, some going under or through homes and buildings, and some causing damage to structures and streets. It is an expensive system to operate and will become more costly as we implement mandated MS4 requirements aimed at reducing pollutants flowing into local streams of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed,” the letter reads.
The mandates “begin with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency” and are passed on to the state, which in turn passes them “to local municipalities,” according to the letter.
In addition to assuring clean water, other benefits will include less severe flooding, a greener community, and more rain entering the groundwater system, information in the letter indicates.
The borough council enacted an ordinance creating the authority in November.
Storm water payments should not be made to the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA), said Mark Guise. He is the facilities manager of GMA, which provides drinking water and sanitary sewer services. GMA and the storm water authority are entirely separate entities, he said.
