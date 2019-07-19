Several residents complained during Tuesday’s York Springs council meeting about the sound of fireworks set off late at night, well after the Fourth of July holiday, near the south end of town.
Council members feel the excessive booms and the corresponding noise complaints can partially be blamed on a 2017 state law which allows residents to buy aerial fireworks. They also noted there are more “brick and mortar” fireworks stores in the area.
Fireworks are still banned from being ignited with 150 feet of an occupied structure (even if no one is home) but complaints continue to pile up and there is very little Pennsylvania State Police, who cover the borough and have been called, can do unless the situation is harmful, said Bob Megonnell, council president.
Responding to a noise complaint and coming upon a group of people with fireworks is not enough probable cause for police to become involved.
“I think they (legislators) need to take another look at that state law,” said Megonnell. “The way it was before, at least police could seize the fireworks and take them away.”
Complaints were also heard during the meeting about the York Springs Post Office. Borough Secretary Catherine Jonet said several water and sewer bills have been coming back to the office as not being deliverable, and some of the commonwealth mail the borough should be receiving is being returned to the state as un-deliverable.
“There are days when we do not receive any mail here at the borough, not even junk mail, and that is very odd,” she said.
Councilwoman Sally Vance also questioned why some residents have a free post office box at the post office while others must pay for their boxes.
“If the post office says they cannot deliver your mail for safety reasons or there is no room for turn-around or whatever, you should get a free box but I have been paying for my box for twenty years and recently learned that others do not,” she said, adding that she was told by Postmaster Johnna Helman that she was not eligible to receive a free box.
Council instructed its solicitor, Norma J. Bartko, to investigate the post office issues.
In related business, members of the York Springs Fire Company said two of their members noticed the post office’s American flag lying on the ground and had gone over to re-attach it to the pole.
Several residents said the flag has been left out in storms and overnight in the dark, but noted that a solar light has since been added by the post office.
In other business, council approved a $100 donation to rabbittransit service.
Municipal Authority member Roy “Ike” Williams mentioned the low bid for a new generator at the borough’s treatment plant was awarded to PSI Pumping Solutions, located in town.
“Mike (Aiello) had the low bid of about $8,953, compared to the next lowest bid of about $16,000,” he said. “We are thankful that he is local and helping us save a bunch of money. And he does great work.”
