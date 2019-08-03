Mount Joy Board of Supervisors approved an extension of time for solar energy system projects.
The conditional use approval now allows solar energy projects to be completed in four years as opposed to the previous one year, according to Chairman of the Board John Gormont.
The request was brought up at a workshop and public hearing Aug. 1 by members of the solar energy industry, according to Gormont. They told the board one year was not enough time to complete a solar energy project, and it “prohibited any use of solar energy in the area,” said Gormont.
There are no plans in the works for solar energy, said Gormont. The approval would give solar energy projects the opportunity for more time and opened the door for the possibility of solar projects.
The conditional use limits the number of extensions that can be requested, “no more than three,” said Gormont.
