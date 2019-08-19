“It’s a bird. It’s a plane...”
No, it’s the Gettysburg Area High School Marching Band with music bold enough to bound over tall buildings.
This year’s marching band has the powerful theme of “superheroes,” according to Walter Choplick, Gettysburg Area School District’s band director for seventh through 12th grades.
While the students are not wearing capes, they will show their warrior pride in maroon and white uniforms, Choplick said.
Choplick said the marching band will feature songs from “The Avengers,” “Man of Steel,” and “Black Panther.”
Choplick chose the songs based on popularity and how some were “very big recently.” Even though Choplick has only seen “Black Panther,” he enjoys all the songs for the superhero-themed show.
“My students recognized the songs and fell in love with them right away,” Choplick said. “I think the public will recognize them as well.”
There are 61 students participating in the band and color guard.
“This is my largest group so far since being here,” Choplick said.
Out of that number, Choplick said there are 22 freshmen who joined this year.
“That is a giant growth we have seen,” Choplick said.
As the seventh and eighth grade band director, Choplick has been able to reach other students before they get to the high school, he said.
Going into his third show, Choplick is excited to showcase his hardworking students.
“I think the students that are here know how I work and how I run camp. They come in knowing what to expect,” Choplick said.
Band camp began Aug. 4 and ran through Aug. 8, with a preview show at 7 p.m. on the last day, according to Choplick.
“We are off to a fantastic start,” Choplick said, noting good weather allowed for outdoor drill work.
The marching band performs at all home football games, all away games, the indoor Band-O-Rama, the Gettysburg Halloween Parade, Gettysburg Holiday Parade, and the Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.