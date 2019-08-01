T.W. Burger began is journalism career at the Gettysburg Times in 1985. He worked for several other newspapers in the area during the 1990s and 2000s before returning to the Times as a correspondent in 2013.

Follow TW Burger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today