Dave Thomas said his cousins, Jean Thomas and Marion Harbaugh, supposedly bought Thomas Bros. Country Store, located on the square in Biglerville, from their father, Ner Thomas, many years ago for “50 cents each, a kiss, and a promise never to play host to a pool hall.”
The sisters are gone now. Jean died in 2003, Marion in 2015; both were 91 when they died.
The store still stands, shuttered, sleeping, but far from dead.
Thomas, president of the Harbaugh-Thomas Foundation, is now the third generation of the family to own the store. He is bringing the structure, now on the federal Register of Historic Places, back in another form.
Last year, the old store was featured on the “American Pickers” TV show, and at that time Thomas announced the proposed future of the former store that would take, he said, a couple of years and a couple of million dollars.
On Wednesday, Thomas spoke to a small crowd in front of the still-closed old store and said he hopes within a year to see construction under way, if not complete.
Founded in 1909 by brothers Ner and G.R. Thomas (Dave Thomas’ grandfather,) it quickly became the commercial and entertainment center for Biglerville and the surrounding towns, according to the store’s website, thomasbros1909.org.
Thomas said the store fulfilled its function as a traditional country store by selling anything from sugar and fabric to nails and horse collars.
“The store was the first business downtown to be electrified, as it had its own generator,” he said.
Jean and Marion were both creative and aggressive entrepreneurs, he said.
“During the first Gulf War, it was a tradition for people to tie yellow ribbons around trees to show their support,” Thomas said. “Nobody could get their hands on yellow ribbon material. So, Jean and Marion took white ribbon home every night, dyed it, and hung it from tree branches to dry in time to sell it in their store the next day.”
The store was the hub for local farmers to sell and transport goods and for townspeople to purchase all household needs. The second and third floors also functioned as community spaces with events ranging from formal banquets to donkey basketball.
The store had its own role to play in putting Biglerville on the international map because of nearby Gettysburg’s most famous resident.
Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States and U.S. Army Five-Star General, and his wife, Mamie, were among the store’s clientele. The Eisenhowers would visit Thomas Bros. when staying at their farm in Gettysburg, a National Park Service Historic Site, approximately 10 miles south of Biglerville.
According to the store foundation’s website, on one occasion, Dwight and Mamie’s visit to the store was covered in a New York Times front page article (May 28, 1960). President Eisenhower was most interested in the food department, specifically the Cope’s dried corn.
Thomas said anytime the Eisenhowers visited the store, photos and text went out across the world’s news organizations.
The first floor of the rejuvenated building will feature museum space that preserves the early- to mid-century historical character of the store.
The second and third floors and the store’s former offices will be turned into senior living apartments, once an elevator is installed.
The space on the first floor will also hold retail operations, such as a gift shop, but probably no pool hall.
