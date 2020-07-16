Jimmy Phelps, far right, puts water on the jumps at the new dirt pump track at the Gettysburg Area Rec Park on Wednesday. Also helping move the ground are, from left, Harrison Phelps, Barrett Bugler and Kurt Andresen.
With bicycles all the rage during the pandemic, Gettysburg Recreation Park is working to accommodate a different type of rider.
Jimmy Phelps, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) board member, and a half dozen volunteers wielded shovels and pickaxes Wednesday turning soil to build a dirt pump track at the rec park. During the coming weeks, the sod clumps will be molded into a continuous circuit of banked turns and jumps up to three feet high, Phelps said.
