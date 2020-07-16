With bicycles all the rage during the pandemic, Gettysburg Recreation Park is working to accommodate a different type of rider.

Jimmy Phelps, Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) board member, and a half dozen volunteers wielded shovels and pickaxes Wednesday turning soil to build a dirt pump track at the rec park. During the coming weeks, the sod clumps will be molded into a continuous circuit of banked turns and jumps up to three feet high, Phelps said.

