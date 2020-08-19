Main Street impact

A car rests against a tree Monday after a crash that injured a teen driver on Main Street in York Springs. A firefighter’s jacket and helmet lie in the foreground.

A teen driver swerved to avoid a tractor-trailer and struck a tree Monday in York Springs, according to state police.

A Penn State Life Lion helicopter was dispatched to the 7:34 p.m. crash in the 400 block of Main Street (Pa. Route 94).

