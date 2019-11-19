A Gettysburg man charged with disarming a police officer in September was informally arraigned in Adams County Court of Common Pleas last week.
Brandon Charles O’Malley, 32, represented by attorney Steven Rice, is charged with one felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one summary count of public drunkenness, according to a common pleas court docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.