Mount Joy Township received a new Mack dump truck Tuesday.
The 2020 Mack dump truck, which cost $201,206.12, was paid for “out of pocket,” said Chairman John Gormont at the supervisors’ meeting Thursday.
Since 2010, Mount Joy has purchased at least three vehicles without having to finance the purchases or seek grants, according to Gormont.
The frame and body were manufactured separately.
The truck will be used for road maintenance, including hauling supplies and plowing snow, according to Gormont.
The new truck will replace a 2001 Mack dump truck which has “a little over 50,000 miles on it,” said Gormont.
The 2001 truck is in great shape, but was replaced because, “you can’t wait until they fall apart,” Gormont said.
The old truck will be sold.
Sheri Moyer, township secretary, advised the board the Adams County Hazardous Mitigation Planning Committee held a teleconference to update the plan for next year.
“The state requires the plan be updated every five years due to changes in the environment and different hazards,” she said.
The committee agreed to four mitigation goals including: reduce potential damage to the community; realize hazard mitigation opportunities through protection initiatives; promote disaster resilience through code enforcement; and reduce loses through mutual aid, according to Moyer.
“The new plan will be adopted in January,” she said.
In other business, it was noted:
• United Hook and Ladder Company 33 is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
• Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) will hold a 10th anniversary celebration at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 22 at the Adams County Emergency Services Building on 239 Greenamyer Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.