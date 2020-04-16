Littlestown Borough Water and Sewer Authority aks customers not to flush paper towels, cleaning wipes, rubber gloves or anything other than toilet paper down toilets, according to a press release.
Charles Kellar, Littlestown borough manager, said maintenance crews are experiencing extreme difficulties maintaining the system due to the fact these items are clogging all of the pumps that are in operation at its lift stations and sewer treatment plant.
