An employee in the Adams County Sheriff's Department has tested postive for COVID-19, according to County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel.
Phiel said Sunday the county is investigating who the employee may have had contact with and making proper notifications. Operational adjustments will be made as necessary, Phiel said.
"Both confidentiality and HIPAA guidelines govern this incident. We will provide additional information as it is obtained and permitted," Phiel said. "The health and safety of our staff and the public they come in contact with is paramount."
This story is developing and more information will be posted as it is available.
