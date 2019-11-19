Gettysburg Area High School students are seeking the public’s help in crowning them the winner of PennDOT’s Paint the Plow competition.
The students of art teacher Julie Myers recently completed painting a plow with the theme “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” It is on display in front of the PennDOT facility on Fairfield Road in Cumberland Township. Gettysburg students are competing against peers from Northern York, Carlisle, Christian School of York, William Penn, Susquehannock, and East Pennsboro Area high schools.
The public can cast their vote at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8Plow until Nov. 24.
“The Paint the Plow program is a wonderful way for PennDOT and local communities to encourage and bring public awareness to safe driving on our roadways,” a PennDOT release states.
